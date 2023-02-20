Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to battle it out for Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle it out for Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson who has shown great promise in front of the goal on the South Coast.

The London giants Chelsea and Spurs will be weighing up a move for the teenage forward Ferguson as both clubs remain in the market for a new striker ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

According to a report from The Sun , the 18-year-old Ferguson, who became Brighton’s youngest scorer in the top flight when he netted against the league leaders Arsenal on New Year’s eve, is a name on Graham Potter’s shopping list.

The Chelsea manager Potter finds himself under increased pressure following Chelsea’s abysmal run of form in recent weeks and should he still be in the Chelsea dugout come the end of the season, he will be expected to bolster his front line.

Ferguson fits the bill for a Chelsea-like signing with the teenage forward, with two more goals and two assists in seven appearances since his debut goal, and could be interested in making a move to Stamford Bridge.

