Chelsea And Manchester City Are The Only Two Teams In The World With A Squad Value Of €1BN

Manchester City and Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the premier league. However, Chelsea have been struggling to perform well ever since the beginning of this season. Manchester City on the other hand are in the premier league title race this season and they currently sits second on the league table. Chelsea sits 10th on the premier league table despite being the biggest spenders in the summer. The Blues have continued their spending spree this January.

They have secured the signing of five players this winter. David Datro Fofana, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Santos and Benoit Badiashile are the five players who joined Chelsea this January.

Man City and Chelsea are the only two teams in the world with a squad value of €1 Billion. Manchester City have a squad value of €1.1 Billion and they are the most valuable team in the World. Chelsea have a squad value of €1 Billion and they are the second most valuable team in the World.

Bayern Munich have a squad value of €945 million and they are the third most valuable team in the World. Liverpool have a squad value of €928 million and PSG have a squad value of €895 million.

