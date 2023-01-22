SPORT

Chelsea And Manchester City Are The Only Two Teams In The World With A Squad Value Of €1BN

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City and Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the premier league. However, Chelsea have been struggling to perform well ever since the beginning of this season. Manchester City on the other hand are in the premier league title race this season and they currently sits second on the league table. Chelsea sits 10th on the premier league table despite being the biggest spenders in the summer. The Blues have continued their spending spree this January.

They have secured the signing of five players this winter. David Datro Fofana, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Santos and Benoit Badiashile are the five players who joined Chelsea this January.

Man City and Chelsea are the only two teams in the world with a squad value of €1 Billion. Manchester City have a squad value of €1.1 Billion and they are the most valuable team in the World. Chelsea have a squad value of €1 Billion and they are the second most valuable team in the World.

Bayern Munich have a squad value of €945 million and they are the third most valuable team in the World. Liverpool have a squad value of €928 million and PSG have a squad value of €895 million.

Malikings (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea Back In For Argentine Midfielder, Potter Keen On Caicedo And More

26 mins ago

Video: Stopping Arsenal From Winning EPL Title Will Be Difficult

28 mins ago

EPL: Manchester United’s upcoming games may see them drop crucial points

36 mins ago

EPL: One hell of a footballer, Gary Lineker, praises Arsenal player Saka after Man United defeats

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button