Chelsea activates 35 Million Euros release clause for Michael Olise

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Premier League Giant, Chelsea Football Club have activated 35 Million Euros release clause for Crystal Palace Winger, Michael Olise.

Fabrizio Romano revealed this on his Official Facebook page today being Tuesday the 15th day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

According to reports, The Blues are now negotiating with the player’s camp inorder to make the deal happen and it’s understood that the player is keen on the move.

Chelsea Football Club have been linked with Olise for the past couple of weeks now and they have fully focused on the deal after wrapping up the Moises Caceido transfer, it seems like the Crystal Palace man is next online.

According to reports, Crystal Palace value the winger at around 45 million euros, so it’s unclear if they will accept the 35 million euros bid made by Chelsea, we are looking forward to seeing how everything plays out.

The Blues are now working on a deal for Olise and Romeo La and the transfer is expected to be completed in the next couple of days. Michael Olise is considered as one of the finest young talent in the English Premier League, he has been instrumental for Crystal Palace for the past couple of years now and he will definitely be a great signing for Mauricio Pochettino and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

