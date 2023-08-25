Chelsea 3-0 Luton: Why Reece James May Be On The Bench When He Comes After Gusto’s 2 assists Today

In Chelsea’s recent victory over Luton Town with a scoreline of 3-0, Malo Gusto’s two assists showcased his potential impact on the team. However, these contributions could also raise concerns about Reece James’ starting spot upon his return from injury.

Firstly, Malo Gusto’s performance highlighted his versatility in the right wing-back role, which is also James’ position. With his accurate crosses and tactical understanding, Gusto brings an alternative skill set that might give the manager options, especially against certain opponents. This could result in competition for James, who will need to prove his form and fitness to secure his place.

Secondly, the modern game often demands dynamic and overlapping full-backs. Gusto’s attacking prowess was evident in the Luton Town match, and his ability to link up with forwards provides a different attacking dimension. If the manager prioritizes offensive contributions from the wing-back position, it might influence the selection process upon James’ return.

While James is undoubtedly a talented player, his recovery and form will play a crucial role in determining his starting spot. The competition from Gusto’s emergence adds pressure for consistent performances. Chelsea’s manager faces a tactical dilemma, balancing the strengths of both players while maintaining squad depth and flexibility.

