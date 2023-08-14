Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Enzo Fernandez’s statistics against Liverpool

It was a night to remember for Enzo Fernández, who put on a masterclass against Liverpool in their recent encounter. The young star put in a dominant performance, showcasing his impressive skillset and solidifying himself as one of the rising stars in the football world.

Fernández’s performance was nothing short of remarkable, as he made an incredible 117 touches throughout the match. What was even more impressive was that he completed all of his take-ons, going two for two, proving his finesse on the ball.

The Argentine also demonstrated an exceptional passing ability, with a 90% pass accuracy rate, completing 83 of his 92 passes. He also stood out for his ability to make 17 passes into the final third, more than any other player on the pitch, and ten passes into the opposition’s box, highlighting his attacking prowess.

In addition, Fernández managed to win six duels, gaining possession for his team, and two times managed to steal possession from Liverpool’s players. This, combined with his two chances created, proved to be vital for his team’s attacking strategy.

It wasn’t only his impressive play that caught the eye, but also his physical presence. He won two fouls and even produced seven crosses throughout the game, keeping Liverpool defenders on their toes throughout the match.

Fernández proved that he was the complete package and deservedly received the Man of the Match award. The Argentine was the driving force behind his team’s victory, and his performance against one of the biggest names in European football will not be soon forgotten. Watch out for this young star, he’s one to keep your eye on in the coming seasons.

According to squawk a football, he made

– 117 touches

– 100% take-ons completed (2/2)

– 90% pass accuracy (83/92)

– 17 passes into final third (most)

– 10 passes into opp. box (most)

– 7 crosses

– 6 duels won

– 2x possession won

– 2 chances created

– 2 through balls

– 2 fouls won

– named MOTM

ShidNation90 (

)