Chelsea 0 Nottingham Forest 1: Pochettino blames two Chelsea players for 1-0 loss In EPL

In an article published by Daily Post paper, Chelsea beat 1-0 by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this evening. Thus, Chelsea’s boss, Mauricio Pochettino, has expressed his opinion about mistakes that caused Chelsea to drop crucial points to Nottingham Forest. The manager has said that mistakes made by Moises Caicedo and Thiago Silva caused Chelsea to drop points to Nottingham Forest.

According to the Daily Post paper, Chelsea’s boss has said that both players were at fault for the one goal of the match, netted by Anthony Elanga on 48 minutes.

Caicedo’s poor touch saw him dispossessed against Nottingham Forest. The poor touch allowed Taiwo Awoniyi to burst forward and play a pass through to Elanga which caused Chelsea to lose to Nottingham Forest. Nottingham Forest recorded a 1-0 victory in the crucial encounter over Chelsea.

However, Chelsea will be able to bounce back to winning ways after a poor start In the season. The new manager, Mauricio Pochettino will be expected to change the club after Lampard was sacked by the club management.

