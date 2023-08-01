SPORT

Checkout Why Erik Ten Hag Might Struggle With Manchester United Next Season

Erik Ten Hag took over from Ralf Ragnick after the 2021/2022 Premier League season. During the 2022/2023 Premier League season, he guided Manchester United to the third place and secured a European spot for the team, although they experienced stumbling blocks along the way.

He made new signings this summer ahead of the new season, and has already played some of them during matches. However, his most recent matches ended in defeats. His B team played against Wrexham but they were defeated with a scoreline of 3-1. His main team played against Real Madrid but also lost with a scoreline of 2-0. His last match was against Dortmund but he was also defeated with a scoreline of 3-2.

These scorelines are vivid pointers to the fact that he will struggle to win matches during the next season. Since he came to the club, these are the signings that he has made so far: Antony (€95m), Casemiro (€70m), Mount (€65m), Martinez (€57m), Onana (€52m), Malacia (€15m), Hojlund (€85m). In total, the Dutchman has spent €439m since he came to the club last year, but he’s still struggling to win preseason matches. This means that although he has massive squad depth, he can’t create a strategy to suit them and help them win games. You can see how Mason Mount is struggling to find his footing at the club, even Andre Onana conceded 3 goals in his first 2 games for Manchester United.

What do you think he should do to salvage the situation.

