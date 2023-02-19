Checkout What Was Written Ok The Shirt Of Mohammed Kudus As He Pays Tribute to Christian Atsu.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that former Chelsea and Ghanaian forward Christian Atsu was found dead under a rubble in Turkey following the huge earthquake in the country, and a lot of people has paid tribute to him.

In thesame vein, Ajax and Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus scored a goal for Ajax today, and what was written on his shirt clearly paid tribute to Christian Atsu. It was Written boadly on his shirt “RIP Atsu.”

Mohammed Kudus immediately after scoring his goal today ran towards the corner flag and took his shirt up, and it appeared that he has the memory of Christian Atsu, as he wrote on his shirt “RIP Atsu.”

Christian Atsu was recently found dead under a rubble in Turkey, and many leagues and clubs has paid their tribute to him already. May his soul Rest In Peace.

