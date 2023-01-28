Checkout what Walker did after an Arsenal Jersey was thrown at him at the Etihad Stadium Yesterday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recall that yesterday, Manchester City locked horns with Arsenal Football Club in the Emirate FA and it was a tough encounter as we witnessed only one goal throughout the entire 90 minutes played.

The performance from both teams was absolutely top notch but a strike from Nathan Ake in the second half of the game was all Manchester City needed to progress to the next phase of the competition.

One of the most talked about moment after the game was when an Arsenal Jersey was thrown at City’s right back, Kyle Walker while he was heading to the dressing room, his reaction after the jersey was thrown at him was epic.

Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

