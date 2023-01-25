Checkout What Mikel Arteta said ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup game against Manchester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal would travel to the Ethiad later this week for the next round of the Emirates FA Cup, where they have to overcome an in form Manchester City side who have unlocked Erling Haaland’s goal scoring abilities once again.

Ahead of this big encounter, the arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sat down to discuss and preview the game with the media. He was asked a number of questions ranging from injury concerns to new signings and the time scale on the return for Gabriel Jesus. Checkout his answers to every question on the selected images below. If Arsenal eliminate Manchester City from the cup, it would be a big boost to their league confidence as they have been impressive so far this season and are playing with a confidence that has not been associated with the club for a very long time. Hopefully, they can get the necessary lessons from this game to put an end to City’s title ambition when they arrive at the Emirates next month.

