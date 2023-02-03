Checkout What Joao Felix Did In Training That Has Got Chelsea Fans Gushing Over Him (VIDEO)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New clips from the Chelsea training ground has reached social media and fans have been reacting to the one where Joao Felix showed some mesmerising footwork to get away from two markers and bury the ball in the back of the net.

The Portuguese forward who is on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid has been serving a three-match suspension after getting sent off against tonight’s opponents during his debut for the blues a fortnight ago.

After tonight’s match, he will be ready to take to the pitch and show Chelsea fans just what he’s made of. For now, they have to settle for the training clips of the sensational player.

In the short clip, two players who looked like Connor Gallagher and Lewis Hall were trying to block Felix from scoring. But he conjured up a terrific move to go past them and finished it off with a sense of deja vu.

Fans have reacting to this clip that seems to have gone viral on social media.

