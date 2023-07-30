Checkout What Fans are saying about the Erling Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund comparison

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Premier League Giant, Manchester United have completed the signing of 20 year old England International, Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Red Devil’s have sealed everything with Atalanta for a fee reported to be around 60 million euros plus add ons.

Few moments after the news surfaced online, some Manchester United fans immediately took to social media to compare the Denmark International to Manchester City Forward, Erling Haaland.

The comparison didn’t make sense to so many person’s because Hojlund isn’t a regular starter for Atalanta and statistically, he is nowhere near the Norwegian Forward.

The Manchester United newest signing scored about 9 goals in 38 appearances for Atalanta last season, while Haaland scored over 40 goals across all competition for Man City in the last campaign, and also led them to their first UEFA Champions League trophy.

The gap between the two stars is too much but in football, comparisons like these are bound to happen and we hope that Hojlund gets to live up to expectations in the English Premier League for Manchester United.

Rasmus Hojlund is considered as one of the finest young talent in world football, he is still a raw talent and it will definitely take time for Erik Ten Hag to mould him into a world class player. In my humble opinion, the only similarities between him and Erling Haaland is their name, he is nothing close to the Man City star. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)