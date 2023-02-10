Checkout what Cristiano Ronaldo did to his hat-trick ball after the Al-Wehda match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After his much-awaited scintillating performance for his new club, Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen smiling as he knows he has atoned for all his misfiring performances in previous matches since he arrived in Saudi Arabia.

He was being given a ball for his 61st, hat-trick which came with four goals after their 4-0 thumping of their opponent, Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.

Surprisingly, rather than leaving the pitch with his hat-trick ball to the dressing as usual, he opted to referee Al-Harbi to sign it with his autograph.

Since this is his first hat trick for his new side, he may likely keep the ball that has the referee’s signature for remembrance and other motives in his museum of trophies and souvenirs.

Recall, in his 60th hat-trick which came in an away match against Norwich with his former club, Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen giving the ball to his former teammate, Alejandro Garnacho, the Argentine teenager who has caught his eyes.

He will be hoped to replicate this scintillating form in their subsequent matches.

Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo will score more hat-trick in Saudi Arabia? Drop your comments below.

