Checkout the top six teams on the premier league table following Arsenal’s Win Over United Today

Arsenal were 3-2 winners at the Emirates stadium against Manchester United earlier tonight, as a brace from Eddie Nketiah and a sublime goal from Bukayo Saka cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s and Lisandro Martinez’s goal for United.

It was an epic encounter that had a lot on the line for both teams, as Arsenal had to preserve their title aspirations while getting revenge for losing 3-1 to United at Old Trafford back in August. This game was an epic encounter, a true vintage performance as Mikel Arteta and Erik Ten Hag showed their tactical nous to the excitement of football fans around the world.

Arsenal’s win saw them gain three points and move five points clear off City with 50 points in total, while City are on 45 points. United are fourth on the table with 39 points which is jointly shared with the third placed team in Newcastle. A good game of football and hopefully next season treats us to much more.

