Checkout the top five teams currently in the premier league, after the games of the week

This season has been exciting and exhilarating from the start, the premier league title race is still ongoing as teams such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are trying their hardest to climb the top spot. Arsenal failed to go above their rivals with their 1-0 loss to Everton yesterday, and although Manchester City could not capitalize on it as they lost 1-0 to Tottenham today, this article is focused on discussing the top five placed teams on the current premier league table.

Arsenal are still leading the way with 50 points from 20 games, with Manchester City second on 45 points. Behind them is their city rivals Manchester United, who are just 3 points behind City and could go level with their midweek game against Leeds United.

Newcastle and Tottenham have held down the fourth and fifth position on the table for a while now, but there could be major changes in the coming weeks, as Chelsea are looking to break into that top six position.

