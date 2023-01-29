Checkout the outfield Man Utd player yet to score a goal since signing for the club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are one of the biggest and most successful clubs in world football and they have seen some all-time greats don their jersey throughout their illustrious history. The Red Devils have spent a lot of money in the transfer market in recent years, and many of these footballers went on to become great goal scorers and playmakers.

Barring players who graduated from the youth system into the first team, Erik Ten Hag has brought in six outfield players into his squad this season as the January transfer window draws to a close. In view of this, check out the only Man Utd player yet to score a goal since signing for the club;

Tyrell Malacia

The 23 year old who plays as a left back arrived Old Trafford for Feyenoord after United paid an initial fee of €15 million. He currently rivals with Luke Shaw for a starting place in United’s first team, but will have to be more offensively if he is to become the club’s first choice left back.

Since joining in July 2022 on the back of a four year contract, the Netherlands International is yet to open his scoring account for the Red Devils despite making 22 appearances so far. Other outfield players (Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Wout Weghorst, Antony Santos and Christian Eriksen) who arrived the club with him this campaign have registered at least one goal each. All pre existing players have equally found the back of the net as United chase down a possible quadruple this season.

