Checkout The Oldest Active Professional Football Players

In football, there is a particular range of age a player has to reach before he considers retirement, and that is his late thirties. Some players can retire before the age of 30 due to injuries or other serious reasons. However, some other football players have taken football to another level as they have chosen to keep playing football despite clocking 40 and above. In this article, you will learn about oldest professional football players who are still actively playing football.

4. Roque Santa Cruz (41 years old):

This Paraguayan plays as a striker for Libertad, a top club in Paraguay. He participated in the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments. He also participated in the 1999, 2007, 2011 and 2015 Copa America tournaments. He has represented his country 112 times, scoring 32 goals.

3. Endo Yasuhito (43 years old):

He is a midfielder who hails from Japan and plays for Jubilo Iwata, a club in the Japanese J2 league. He participated in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments. He also participated in the 2004, 2007, 2011 and 2015 AFC Asian tournaments, winning 2 of them (2004 and 2011).

2. Gianluigi Buffon (45 years old):

He is an Italian goalkeeper who still plays for Parma, a club in Italian Serie B. Ha participated in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments. He also participated in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 UEFA European Championships. With 176 appearances for Italy to his name, he won the 2006 World Cup with his national team.

1. Miura Kazuyoshi (56 years old):

He is a 57 year old Japanese forward who plays for Oliveirense, a club in Portuguese second league, on loan from Yokohama FC. He has participated in the 1992 and 1996 AFC Asian tournaments, winning one (1992).

