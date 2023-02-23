Checkout the last Man Utd player to score a goal against Barcelona at Old Trafford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have the chance to advance to the Europa League Round of 16 when they face Barcelona in the second leg of the first knockout round. Marcus Rashford added to a Jules Kounde own goal to help United draw 2-2 against Barcelona in a thrilling first-leg clash in Spain, leaving the tie hanging in the balance ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford.

United also have a score to settle with Barcelona, and La Liga sides in general, who have been the kryptonite for the club in knockout games in recent seasons. For context, both sides have met 14 times in all competitions and their last meeting before this season came in the Champions league back in 2019. Barcelona have the edge in the 14 head-to-head meeting between the two sides, winning six games compared to United’s three (five have ended in a draw).

The last time United got the better of the Catalans was in 2008 during a Champions league semi final meeting. Following a stalemate at Camp Nou, Paul Scholes scored a sensational goal from outside the box as United defeated Barcelona 1-0 in the second leg at Old Trafford to book a place in the Champions league final, a tournament they went on to win. Fourteen years have passed since Paul Scholes scored an Earth-shattering long-range goal for Manchester United against Barcelona. For reasons of context and timing, it should be remembered as his greatest ever.

The Red Devils are showing signs of being an emerging force again, and beating one of the continent’s biggest teams will certainly put them back on the map.

