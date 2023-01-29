Checkout the last Arsenal player to win the Premier league Golden Boot

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As far as the 2022/23 Premier league is concerned, Arsenal are currently the team to beat. The Red contingent of North London are presently top of the league with five points despite playing a game less. It might interest you to know that the Gunners last won the Premier league title in 2004, and are now hoping to end their almost two decades of waiting to conquer England once again.

However, although the Gunners are the second most prolific team in the Premier league this campaign, none of their players are currently in contention for the golden boot. Their topscorer is captain Martin Odegaard who has 8 goals so far, but he is nowhere near the likes of Erling Haaland (25) and Harry Kane (16).

In view of this, check out the last Arsenal player to win the Premier league topscorer award;

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabon International left the Emirates to Camp Nou last season after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta. He made 128 Premier league appearances for the Gunners and in that time, he did manage to score 68 goals for the club. He was joint winner of the 2018/19 Premier league Golden Boot after registering 22 goals that season. But his goals weren’t enough to qualify Arsenal for the Champions league as the Gunners finished in fifth position. He’s the last Arsenal player to win the golden boot, and the third to win it since 1992.

Iamyunqtinq (

)