Scoring goals for Al Nassr is a difficult task, as the club plays in a competitive league and often faces strong opposition. However, the club has had success over the years thanks to the efforts of its star strikers.

Scoring goals for Al Nassr requires a combination of skill, speed, and physicality. The strikers need to be able to beat defenders in one-on-one situations and be clinical in front of goal. They also need to have the stamina to run for 90 minutes and the strength to hold off defenders. In addition, they need to be able to make intelligent runs into space and be able to finish with both feet.

The current highest goal scorer in Al Nassr’s history is Mohammed Al-Sahlawi with 125 goals in 262 appearances, while the second highest goal scorer is Abderrazak Hamdallah with 112 goals in 109 appearances.

Anderson Talisca is the 4th highest goal scorer in Al Nassr’s history with 44 goals in 66 games, while Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Al Nassr’s 10th highest goalscorer with 20 goals in 25 games.

