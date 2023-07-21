Checkout The First XI Of Players Who Have Left Chelsea This Summer

After sacking Tuchel, Chelsea faced serious setbacks as they struggled to stay above the relegation zone last season. They decided to get rid of many players during this transfer window so as to build the team in a unique way. Many players like Mateo Kovacic, Ngolo Kante, Kai Havertz were the first to leave. In this article, you will see a complete first XI of players who left Chelsea this season.

1. Eduoard Mendy: The Senegalese goalkeeper was one of the first set of people to leave the club this summer. He left Chelsea for Al Ahli.

2. Kalidou Koulibaly: He is also another Senegalese defender that left Chelsea this summer. He was signed by Al Hilal this summer.

3. Cesar Azpilicueta: The Spanish defender also falls in the list of players to leave Chelsea this summer. He left the club for Atletico Madrid this summer.

4. Denis Zakaria: He is another defender who left Chelsea this summer. He was signed by Juventus.

5. Ngolo Kante:

The French midfielder left Chelsea for Al Ittihad this summer. He was one of their important players during their successful Champions League season in 2021.

6. Bakayoko:

He is another midfielder who left Chelsea this summer. He was shown the door out of Chelsea during the transfer window, and he doesn’t have a new club yet.

7. Mateo Kovacic:

The Croatian midfielder was signed by Manchester City from Chelsea during the summer. He was one of the first people to leave the club.

8. Ruben Loftus Cheek:

He is another midfielder who left the club this summer. He left Chelsea for AC Milan in Italy.

9. Mason Mount:

He left Chelsea for a rival this summer. Manchester United signed him from his childhood club during the transfer window

10. Joao Felix:

Although he was on loan from Atletico Madrid, he will still be in this list, because he is also leaving the club this summer.

11. Kai Havertz:

He was one of the first players to leave the club during the transfer window. He left Chelsea to join Arsenal this summer.

There are other players that left Chelsea to other clubs this summer:

12. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea to AC Milan)

13. Aubameyang (pending move from Chelsea to Olympique Marseille)

14. Ampadu (Chelsea to Leeds United)

