Checkout the club record signings of the Premier league’s big six teams

As the world’s most watched club football league, the Premier league appeals to a worldwide audience like no other top-flight competition in Europe. It generates an amazing sum of money thanks to its broadcasting and sponsorship rights. Premier League clubs are among the wealthiest in the world, and as a result, they have an advantage over most European clubs because they have the financial resources to sign some of the world’s top football players.

As we head into the final few days of the 2023 January transfer window, let’s take a look at the club record signings for each of the big six Premier League clubs.

1- Arsenal (Nicolas Pepe, £72 Million)

When it comes to spending huge money to attract players, Arsenal hasn’t been as extravagant as the other Premier League clubs. However, they exceeded their previous transfer record in the summer of 2019 when they paid £72 million to acquire Nicolas Pepe from Lille. However, the Ivorian has dropped down the club’s pecking order in recent times and is currently on loan to French Ligue 1 club Nice.

2- Chelsea (Romelu Lukaku, £101.72 Million)

In the summer of 2021, Chelsea welcomed Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge after paying Serie A giants Inter Milan a club record fee of £101.72 million. The Belgian had just inspired Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 years and the Blues were hoping he would bring that same inspiration to West London. However, Lukaku soon faded out despite a flying start, currently he’s on loan back at Inter Milan.

3- Liverpool (Darwin Nunez, £85.4 Million)

To land the promising Uruguayan striker, Liverpool had to outbid Manchester United. In 41 games across all competitions, Nunez had an outstanding 2021–22 season with Benfica, scoring 34 goals and dishing out four assists. To this, the Reds had to table £85.4 million before the Portuguese side finally accepted to let Darwin Nunez switch to Anfield. However, despite being the club’s record signing, the Uruguayan has been struggling to cement his authority and prove that he’s worth every penny Liverpool paid Benfica.

4- Manchester City (Jack Grealish, £105.75 Million)

In the summer of 2021, Manchester City made Jack Grealish the most expensive English player when they paid Aston Villa £105.75 million for his signature. Grealish has already won the Premier league title with City although he had a quiet first season last term. However, the 27 year old is finally trying to prove himself for City following series of fine displays this campaign.

5- Manchester United (Paul Pogba, £94.5 millon)

The Frenchman returned to Old Trafford in 2016 on a back of a club record fee. United who had initially allowed Pogba join Juventus on free transfer in 2012 paid the Old Lady £94.5 million to bring him back. However, six years later, Pogba departed Old Trafford again as a free agent to rejoin Juventus.

6- Tottenham Hotspur – (Tanguy Ndombele, £54 million)

Tottenham Hotspur are the most miserly among the Premier League big six. Their most expensive signing is Tanguy Ndombele. Tottenham Hotspur signed him from Lyon in the summer of 2019 for £54 million. He’s currently on loan to Napoli and unlikely to feature in Conte’s plans for the foreseeable future and could be permanently offloaded this summer.

