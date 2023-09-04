Checkout The Best Football Matches Of All Time

One thing that really excites football lovers is the intensity of the games, mostly due to the way goals are being scored. With the unbelievable comebacks and the interesting drama unfolding during almost every big game, you’re watching more than just normal football. In this article, you will learn more about some of the greatest games in the history of football.

1. Barcelona 6-1 PSG:

In 2017, PSG defeated Barcelona with a scoreline of 4-0 in a Champions League knock out round, and Barcelona needed at least 5 goals in the next leg to qualify for the next round. Things went on fine at the Camp Nou as Barcelona were leading 3-0 but Edinson Cavani almost spoilt the show as he scored one for PSG, making it 3-1. Barcelona still stepped up to the occasion as they scored 3 more goals to end the match 3-1 and qualify for the next round.

2. Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid:

In the finals of the 2014 Champions League final, Atletico Madrid scored the first goal of the game, but the equaliser was scored by Sergio Ramos in the last minutes of the game, sending the match into the extra time. Goals from Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo were enough to help Real Madrid to a 4-1 victory and win the Champions League trophy.

3. Spain 3-3 Portugal:

The 2018 World Cup group stage game between Spain and Portugal was one of the most thrilling World Cup games of all times as Cristiano Ronaldo proved to the world why he deserved to be mentioned as one of the greatest football players of all time. He scored a hat trick including a penalty, a weak foot strike and a free kick to equalise Spain’s 3 goals in the game and drag one point back for his nation.

4. Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur:

After losing 1-0 at home, Tottenham Hotspur needed a miracle to qualify for the Champions League finals, even without Harry Kane in the squad. Lucas Moura stepped up to the occasion by scoring a much needed hat trick. Tottenham Hotspur won the game with a scoreline of 3-2 and advanced to the finals based on away goals rule.

5. Argentina 3-3 France:

The 2022 World Cup final was by far, the most watched match in the history of football. This was the match Lionel Messi needed to complete football, by winning the World Cup trophy. A hat trick from Kylian Mbappe, and 2 goals from Messi were enough to drag the match into penalty shootout as it ended 3-3. Argentina won the penalty shootout and Messi lifted his first ever World Cup trophy.

