Checkout The 2022 Best Fifa Men’s Player of the Year Finalists

Few moments ago, The best Fifa Men’s Player of the Year Finalists for 2022 was unveiled and the shortlist has stirred mixed reactions online with many taken to social media to react.

Recall that the The Best Fifa Football Awards, 2022 is scheduled to take place on the 27th day of February, 2023 in Paris France and the award committee has publicly stepped out to unveil the final shortlist for the Men’s Player of the year category aswell as other categories.

The First Person on the list is French Forward, Karim Bemzema who had an incredible season with Real Madrid in the last campaign leading them to both the Spanish La Liga and the UEFA champions league trophy.

The second person on the list is Argentine Forward, Lionel Messi who was fantastic at the 2022 Fifa World and then the third player on the list is French Forward, Kylian Mbappe who was also brilliant at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

