Checkout the 11 teams that conceded 4 or more goals against Ronaldo in a single match

Al-Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed happiness after scoring four goals in his side’s 4-0 win in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. The five time Ballon d’or winner cemented his status as the greatest finisher to have graced football after scoring at least four goals in a single game for the eleventh time in his career. Ronaldo has been on fire since last week, with the 38-year-old scoring five goals in his last two competitive appearances for his new Riyadh-based club.

In view of this, check out the eleven teams that conceded at least four goals against the Portuguese superstar in a single game;

1- Racing Santander (23 October 2010)

Ronaldo scored four goals in this game as Real Madrid demolished Racing Santander 6-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

2- Sevilla (May 11, 2011)

In a 6-2 victory away from home, the 38 year old found the back of the net four times as Los Blancos cruised past Sevilla.

3- Elche (September 23, 2014)

Led by the unstoppable Portuguese phenomenon, Real Madrid put Elche to the sword with a 5-1 victory at home. Ronaldo scored four goals.

4- Granada (April 5, 2015)

For the first time in his career, Ronaldo bagged five goals as Real Madrid annihilated Granada 9-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

5- Espanyol (12 September 2015)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals and became Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer in La Liga as he inspired Los Blancos to a thumping 6-0 win at Espanyol.

6- Malmo (December 8, 2015)

The Al Nassr forward found the back of the net four times as Los Blancos demolished Malmo 8-0 in a Champions league group game.

7- Celta Virgo (5 March 2016)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four times as Real Madrid cruised to a 7-1 win over Celta Vigo.

8- Andorra (October 7, 2016)

Portugal thrashed Andorra with four Ronaldo goals. The former Manchester United player scored a poker as Portugal humbled nine-man Andorra 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Aveiro.

9- Girona (March 18, 2018)

Ronaldo hits 50th hat trick amid a 4-goal day. He scored four goals as Real Madrid ran out 6-3 winners over Girona at the Bernabeu.

10- Lithuania (10 September 2019)

The captain scored four goals as Portugal beat Lithuania 5-1 in Vilnius.

11- Al Wehda (9 February 2023)

After a tame start to life at Al-Nassr, the 38-year-old returned to his goal scoring best on Thursday. He netted four goals in a convincing 4-0 win for Al Nassr over Al Wehda to take his career league goals to 503 and counting. Ronaldo scored twice from open play in the first half, before completing the 61st hat-trick of his glittering career from the penalty spot after the interval. Sixty-one was a common theme on the night, as that’s the minute Ronaldo bagged his fourth goal of the game, which was the most fortuitous of the quartet.

