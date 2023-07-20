Checkout some top players to watch in the Saudi Arabian league next season

The Suadi Arabian league is gradually becoming one of the biggest football leagues in the world and this was after Cristiano Ronaldo signed for one of there clubs last season.

Some of the top players to look out for in the Saudi Arabian league next season are:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Karim Benzema

N’Golo Kanté

Ruben Neves

Jota

Sergej Milinković-Savić

Marcelo Brozović

Roberto Firmino

Seko Fofana

Kalidou Koulibaly

Edouard Mendy

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed athlete in the world and he has a great influence in the Saudi Arabian league.

Some of the top players mentioned here have played for top teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Napoli, Wolves.

The Saudi Arabian league are still making some other crucial signings like Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City.

This players mentioned have won prestigious awards and the current ballon d’or holder is also going to play in the Saudi Arabian league next season.

