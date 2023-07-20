Checkout some top players to watch in the Saudi Arabian league next season
The Suadi Arabian league is gradually becoming one of the biggest football leagues in the world and this was after Cristiano Ronaldo signed for one of there clubs last season.
Some of the top players to look out for in the Saudi Arabian league next season are:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Karim Benzema
N’Golo Kanté
Ruben Neves
Jota
Sergej Milinković-Savić
Marcelo Brozović
Roberto Firmino
Seko Fofana
Kalidou Koulibaly
Edouard Mendy
Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed athlete in the world and he has a great influence in the Saudi Arabian league.
Some of the top players mentioned here have played for top teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Napoli, Wolves.
The Saudi Arabian league are still making some other crucial signings like Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City.
This players mentioned have won prestigious awards and the current ballon d’or holder is also going to play in the Saudi Arabian league next season.
Chigosky12 (
)