SPORT

Checkout some top footballers who used there family members as there agents

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read

We will looking at some top footballers who used there family members as there agents in this article.

1: Kylian Mbappe: The french international player used his mum, Fayza Lamari as his agent. She has earned over €500 million in 6 years.

2: Lionel Messi: Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi has been his agent since the start of his career.

3: Harry Kane: Harry Kane’s brother Charlie Kane is his agent, he had a big influence over him signing a 6-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

4: Mauro Icardi: Mauro Icardi’s wife, Wanda Nara, is his agent. She used to be married to his former teammate at Sampdoria, Maxi Lopez.

5: Neymar: Neymar’s dad, Neymar da Silva was the driving force behind his record move to Paris Saint Germain.

6: Callum-Hudson Odoi: His dad, Bismark Hudson-Odoi was a former Ghana player, he is Callum-Hudson Odoi’s agent.

7: Juan Mata: Juan Mata’s dad, Juan Manuel Mata Rodríguez, has represented him in all deals including his £37.1m move to Manchester United.

Chigosky12 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Xavi Hernández Stats and Trophy Won in 2008/09 vs Kevin De Bruyne Stats and Trophy Won in 2022/23

6 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea Announce New Signing, Galatasaray Reach Agreement For Angelino.

16 mins ago

Why Chelsea might not make the EPL Top Six If they start next season with these three wingers

28 mins ago

Number of Goals Mbappe And Haaland Need Respectively To Surpass Ronaldo’s Most Goals in UCL History

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button