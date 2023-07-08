Checkout some top footballers who used there family members as there agents

We will looking at some top footballers who used there family members as there agents in this article.

1: Kylian Mbappe: The french international player used his mum, Fayza Lamari as his agent. She has earned over €500 million in 6 years.

2: Lionel Messi: Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi has been his agent since the start of his career.

3: Harry Kane: Harry Kane’s brother Charlie Kane is his agent, he had a big influence over him signing a 6-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

4: Mauro Icardi: Mauro Icardi’s wife, Wanda Nara, is his agent. She used to be married to his former teammate at Sampdoria, Maxi Lopez.

5: Neymar: Neymar’s dad, Neymar da Silva was the driving force behind his record move to Paris Saint Germain.

6: Callum-Hudson Odoi: His dad, Bismark Hudson-Odoi was a former Ghana player, he is Callum-Hudson Odoi’s agent.

7: Juan Mata: Juan Mata’s dad, Juan Manuel Mata Rodríguez, has represented him in all deals including his £37.1m move to Manchester United.

