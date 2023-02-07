Checkout Serie A Highest Goalscorers As 2 Nigerian Forwards Lead The List

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Serie A is one of the hottest leagues in Europe at the moment with several teams struggling for the prestigious Italian League title. Apart from the struggle for the top League spot, there is also another fierce battle in the league, the battle for the Golden Boot. Many players have shown their goalscoring prowess this season in a bid to win the golden boot award.

Cementing his place at the top spot, Victor Osimhen has already scored 16 goals in 17 games for Napoli this season. Known for his quick pace, dominance in the air and good finishing, he has also effectively placed Napoli at the top of the league too. He also has 3 assists to his name for this season.

Sitted at the second spot is also another Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman who has also decided to fight for the golden boot this season. He has scored 12 goals and given 3 assists in 20 games for Atalanta this season.

Sitted at the third position is Lautaro Martinez, the Argentine forward who plays for Inter Milan. Reunited with his former attacking partner, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez looks to reignite the strength of Inter Milan’s attack as he already has 12 goals and 3 assists in 21 games this season.

M’bala Nzola has scored 9 goals and given 1 assist in 18 games for Spezia this season, and has cemented his name as the 4th highest goalscorer this season.

Tied at the 5th position, we have Marko Arnautovic (Bologna), Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) and Rafael Leao (AC Milan) with 8 goals each this season.

