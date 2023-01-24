Checkout Reactions To What Christian Pulisic Did While Taking A Picture With An Arsenal Fan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Christian Pulisic has started working on his recovery from an injury he sustained during Chelsea’s defeat against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. The 24-years-old American was substituted in the first half, and he’s yet to make his return on the pitch for the Blues.

Chelsea and Arsenal are fierce local rivals, and there’s always the debate of which club is the best in London. Chelsea fans always rely on their European success, while Arsenal fans will go down the memory lane of their succes in England.

Christian Pulisic was pictured after a training session which he was wearing the USA training kit with a fan wearing an Arsenal shirt. However, the picture got a lot of attention because of what the Chelsea attacker did when the photo was taken.

Pulisic used his boots to cover the Arsenal logo on the jersey his fan was wearing and that caused a lot reactions from Chelsea fans who praised what he did, because of the rivalry between both clubs.

See some of the reactions below;

What do you think of this? Leave a comment, like and also share.

JonGinho (

)