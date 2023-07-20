Checkout Players With The Most Champions League Goals In History

The Champions League tournament is regarded to as the greatest club football competition in the world. This competition has witnessed the presence of many legendary football personalities old and young, and have hosted some of the most thrilling matches in the history of football. In this article, you will see players who have scored the most number of goals in Champions League history.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo:

The Portuguese talisman has played in the Champions League tournament while representing Manchester United, Real Madrid and also Juventus. According to statistics, he is the current highest goal scorer in Champions League history with 140 goals to his name. He currently plays for Arabian side, Al Nassr.

2. Lionel Messi:

The Argentine football legend has participated in various Champions League tournaments while representing Barcelona and PSG. He is the second highest goalscorer in Champions League history with 129 goals to his name. He currently plays for American side, Inter Miami.

3. Robert Lewandowski:

He is the highest goalscorer in Polish history, and has also proven to be a very lethal striker over time. He has represented Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the Champions League tournament. He has scored 91 goals so far in his Champions League career.

4. Karim Benzema:

He is a French forward who has represented Real Madrid in the Champions League tournament. His most recent Champions League trophy haul was in 2022 when he also finished as the tournament’s highest goalscorer. He has scored 90 goals throughout his Champions League career. He currently plays for Saudi Arabian side, Al Ittihad.

5. Raul Gonzalez:

He is Real Madrid’s 3rd highest goalscorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. His goal scoring prowess can also be seen in the Champions League as he registered 71 Champions League goals during his time as a striker.

