Checkout Photos of Arsenal players in training today ahead of their game against Brentford

Arsenal would return to premier league action at their home ground this Saturday, as they host Brentford at the Emirates stadium. The gunners who were beaten 1-0 last weekend at Goodison park would be looking to shrug off that loss and begin a new run of wins in their title hopes.

Mikel Arteta led his squad through some basic football drills ahead of the big game, as he tried to ensure they return to the basics that saw go on this wonderful run in the first place. Last week he told the world he was in love with his squad despite their loss, but another loss or even a draw would not be tolerated at the Emirates stadium tomorrow.

Arsenal are on 50 points after 20 premier league games, with only 18 games left for the season any win they get from now on would be crucial to their title ambitions.

