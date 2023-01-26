Checkout Photos of Arsenal players in training ahead of their FA Cup game against Manchester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal would travel to the Ethiad tomorrow for their FA Cup game against Manchester City, as the gunners would be looking to eliminate one of the best teams in the country from the competition. The two teams are also fighting for the top spot in the premier league, so this game would be really fierce.

Mikel Arteta took his players to the training ground to prepare for the encounter, as he desperately needs his players to be at their best in tomorrow’s game. The last time the two sides met, Manchester City won 2-1 at the Emirates despite going a goal down before halftime.

The last encounter the two sides had at the Ethiad was a joyous one for Manchester City, as they trashed Arsenal 5-0 while having up to 70% of the possession. Arsenal would want to make a statement at the game tomorrow for many reasons, but it is difficult to predict them winning this game due to how good Manchester City are at home.

