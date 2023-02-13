Checkout old picture of Peter Obi supporting the Super Eagles after they won the AFCON in 2013

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s old picture has been dug up ahead of the Nigerian presidential election that is set to commence on the 25th of February.

Peter Obi was seen in the picture celebrating with the Nigerian Super Eagles following there AFCON title win in South Africa in 2013.

Peter Obi is one of the major candidates for the Nigerian presidential position and the election is fast approaching.

Peter Obi is from the Igbo tribe in Nigeria and he is aspiring for the highest position in the Nigerian system of government.

Peter Obi is representing Labour party, Tinubu is representing All Progressives Congress (APC), while Atiku is representing People’s Democratic party (PDP).

The three major candidates for the Nigerian presidential position is Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar.

Peter Obi is working very hard to see he wins the election this month and we are looking forward to seeing him progress.

