SPORT

Checkout New Photos Of Arsenal Players in training as they prepare for preseason games

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 356 1 minute read

Arsenal are back to your screens very shortly, after they challenged for the premier league last season but ultimately lost the league to the ever dominant Manchester City. If you recall, Arsenal’s burst to form started from their 5-3 win over Nurnberg last year as Gabriel Jesus came in the second half and introduced himself to the gunners.Day two in GermanyDay two in GermanyDay two in GermanyThis article is focused on providing details about the club, and their schedule for preseason. Interestingly, Kai Havertz has resumed with Arsenal and is currently training with his new teammates as he looks to acclimatize to his surroundings before the community shield fixture against Manchester City.Day two in GermanyDay two in GermanyDay two in Germany

Bukayo Saka, the three Gabriels (Martinelli, Jesus and Magalhaes), Saliba and youngsters such as Ethan Nwaneri are all enjoying their time with Arsenal in Germany, training hard and sound as they prepare to shock the world of football next season. Arsenal’s next game would take place next Thursday, against Nurnberg and can be streamed on the Arsenal website for a cheap price.

ItzSwayne (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PHOTOS: Chelsea’s New Signing Jackson Trains For The 1st Time With His New Teammates

8 mins ago

‘It’s a fresh start, new season, new me’ – Trent Alexander Arnold says as he flaunts his new hair

20 mins ago

Ngolo Kante begins pre-season preparations with his new club side Al-Ittihad (photos)

34 mins ago

Why PSG Might Win The UCL This Coming Season

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button