Checkout New Photos Of Arsenal Players in training as they prepare for preseason games

Arsenal are back to your screens very shortly, after they challenged for the premier league last season but ultimately lost the league to the ever dominant Manchester City. If you recall, Arsenal’s burst to form started from their 5-3 win over Nurnberg last year as Gabriel Jesus came in the second half and introduced himself to the gunners. This article is focused on providing details about the club, and their schedule for preseason. Interestingly, Kai Havertz has resumed with Arsenal and is currently training with his new teammates as he looks to acclimatize to his surroundings before the community shield fixture against Manchester City.

Bukayo Saka, the three Gabriels (Martinelli, Jesus and Magalhaes), Saliba and youngsters such as Ethan Nwaneri are all enjoying their time with Arsenal in Germany, training hard and sound as they prepare to shock the world of football next season. Arsenal’s next game would take place next Thursday, against Nurnberg and can be streamed on the Arsenal website for a cheap price.

ItzSwayne (

)