Marcus Rashford is regarded to as one of the most elite forwards in the Premier League currently. Marcus Rashford is a dynamic forward known for his remarkable impact on the pitch. With his exceptional speed, dribbling skills, and clinical finishing, he consistently poses a significant threat to opposing defenses. His ability to score crucial goals, often under pressure, showcases his composure and footballing intelligence. Rashford’s versatility allows him to excel in various attacking positions, making him a valuable asset for his team. He has a knack for scoring spectacular goals, demonstrating his flair and creativity. Rashford’s presence on the field not only energizes his team but also elevates their performance, making him a vital player in any lineup.

During Manchester United’s last match against Arsenal, Marcus Rashford scored the first goal of the game before it was levelled by Martin Odegaard the next minute. This goal is the sixth he has scored against Arsenal in the Premier League throughout his career.

He has played 17 matches against Arsenal, and has scored 6 goals and registered 4 assists in those games.

Liverpool – 6 goals and 1 assist in 15 games.

Chelsea – 6 goals and 3 assists in 17 games.

Manchester City – 5 goals and 1 assist in 18 games.

Tottenham Hotspur – 5 goals and 1 assist in 15 games.

