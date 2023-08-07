Checkout Lionel Messi’s Incredible Record For Inter Miami After Another Brilliant Goal Today

The entire football world is getting served some Lionel Messi magic since the Barcelona legend made his mega move to Inter Miami in the United States of America’s Major League Soccer. After a somewhat torrid time at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi is finally enjoying his football and his fans are loving it.

After 4 matches for the Miami club, Messi has now scored 6 goals. Since opening his account for the club as a substitute against Cruz Azul last month, he has continued to score in every single match.

What’s more impressive is the fact, today, in his 3rd start against FC Dallas, he found the back of the net inside the first 10 minutes again to repeat what he’s done in all his starts for the club.

Leo Messi’s three starts for Inter Miami:

– Goal in the 8th minute against Atlanta

– Goal in the 7th minute against Orlando

– Goal in the 6th minute against Dallas

For a player who has a long list of accomplishments and records, this will be another nice one to add to his collection.

His fans certainly got a feeling of nostalgia after watching the latest goal which was a perfect replica of many Messi classic goals. The 7-time Ballon D’or met a cut-back pass from Jordi Alba with a sublime shot that curled it’s way into the back of the net to open the scoring on the night.

