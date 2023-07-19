Checkout How Old Some Young Players Will Be When They Partake In The 2026 World Cup Tournament

The 2022 World Cup tournament was the best of its kind. It was filled with tense games, especially in the final between France and Argentina, where we witnessed 6 goals from the 2 sides. In the end, Argentina came out victorious and clinched the World Cup trophy. Some old players won’t feature in the next World Cup tournament, which is in 3 years time due to the negative effects of age on players. This is how old some current young players will be by the time the 2026 World Cup tournament comes up.

1. Bukayo Saka:

He is an English winger who also plays for Premier League club, Arsenal. He is currently 21 years old and will be 24 by the time he participates in the next World Cup tournament.

2. Erling Haaland:

Erling Haaland is a clinical striker who plays for Manchester City, and also plays for the Norwegian national team. He won the treble with Manchester City last season, which was his first at the club.He is currently 22 and will be 25 years old by the time he prepares for the next World Cup tournament.

3. Kylian Mbappe:

He is a French forward who also plays for Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint Germain. He finished as the league’s highest goalscorer and also won the league title at the end of the season. He is currently 24 and will be 27 during the next World Cup tournament.

4. Pedri:

He is a young Spanish midfielder who also plays for Barcelona. He won the La Liga trophy with Barcelona last season. He is 20 years old currently and will be 23 by the time he prepares for the next World Cup tournament.

5. Vinicius Junior:

Vinicius Junior plays as a winger for Brazil and Real Madrid. He is known to be very lethal with the ball. He is currently 23 years old and will be 26 during the next World Cup tournament.

