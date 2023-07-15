Checkout how much Arsenal have spent so far in this Transfer Window

Arsenal, who are looking forward to booster their team ahead of next season have been active in this transfer window, which kicked off on June 14, 2023.

The Gunners have signed the likes of Kai Havertz (from Chelsea), Jurrien Timber (from Ajax) and Declan Rice (from West Ham United), and are pursuing for their 4th signing of the summer, Moises Caicedo (from Brighton & Hove Albion).

Though the pursue of Caicedo looks dissipated, let us have a look at how much the trio are bought.

Kai Havertz – £65 million (five years contract)

Jurrien Timber – £34 million (five years contract)

Declan Rice – £105 million (five years contract with the option of a further year)

Total spending = £204 million though the price tag of Timber may rise to £40 million base on performance related bonuses. Do you think that Arsenal may still sign Caceido amid the pursue looking dissipated ?.

