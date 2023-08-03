Lionel Messi has been on fire for Inter Miami, showcasing his incredible abilities and leading the team to three consecutive wins in just three games.

After bagging another brace last night, Messi celebrated with the Wakanda Forever sign, paying homage to the iconic gesture from the movie Black Panther. This gesture has become his signature celebration and fans love it.

In just 204 minutes of football played for Inter Miami, Messi has already scored an impressive five goals and made one assist. His impact on the team is undeniable and his stats speak for him.

With Messi’s influence, Inter Miami is soaring high with three consecutive victories. His presence has brought a new level of excitement and confidence to the club. With his arrival at the club, fans are thrilled to see what more he can achieve in the MLS.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi’s performances on the pitch and his Wakanda Forever celebration have left a lasting impression on Inter Miami. He continues to prove why he is one of the greatest footballers of all time.

