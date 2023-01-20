Checkout how many points Arsenal Are leading Manchester City By On the EPL Table

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After yesterday’s game between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs, the holding champions reduced their point gap with the current leaders as they look to won the title this season.

Pep Guardiola had his side comeback from a 2-0 first half loss to win 4-2 at fulltime, thanks to goals from Mahrez, Alvarez and Haaland. This reduced the gap between the them and Arsenal to 5 points, and with the gunners playing Manchester United this weekend, City are hoping they lose so they could easily reduce that point gap even more.

For Spurs, it would now be ultimately difficult for them to get top four this season and it is difficult to see what they would look like next season when the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle get stronger with accurate investments. The title race this season is an interesting one, right now it is Arsenal’s to lose, but they could go all the way to win it.

