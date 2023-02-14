Checkout How Many Goals Osimhen Needs To Equalize Maradona’s Goal Record At Napoli.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Victor Osimhen is arguably one of the best strikers at the moment. Victor Osimhen is currently enjoying his best season at Napoli as he has scored in almost all matches he played this season. The talented Nigerian striker is also the leading goal scorer in the Serie A. Osimhen currently has 17 goals in the Serie A this season, which is a bit more than the 12 goals scored by second place, Lautaro Martinez.

Due to this amazing performance, a lot of clubs have shown interest in Victor Osimhen. However, it is not certain that he would leave Napoli, as the club’s president has revealed that Osimhen wouldn’t be for sale. Osimhen would be making a good decision if he decides to stay in Napoli because there are several records he could break.

Also, just like Mbappe, Victor Osimhen can also dominate the Serie A for several years. One record Osimhen can break at Napoli is Maradona’s goal record. Late Maradona who is regarded as one of the top three greatest football players is known for his amazing performance in Napoli, and is widely regarded as their greatest ever player.

Despite being Napoli’s greatest player, Maradona doesn’t hold the record for the most goals scored for Napoli , however, he has scored 115 goals for the Italian giants. Victor Osimhen on the other hand has scored 45 goals for Napoli, which means Osimhen needs 70 more goals to equalize Maradona’s goal record.

If Victor Osimhen stays at Napoli for three more seasons, there is a high chance that he could equalize Maradona’s goal record. Do you think Victor Osimhen can equalize Maradona’s goal record? Drop comments below.

Tegajames (

)