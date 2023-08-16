Checkout How Many Goals Messi Needs To Overtake Inter Miami’s Current Highest Goal Scorer

Lionel Messi’s reputation and football achievements have taken an upturn following his transfer to Inter Miami. After a two-year spell with PSG following his departure from Barcelona, Messi made a significant move to the American club.

Before Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami faced a shortage of victories. However, since his integration into the team, they have clinched victory in six consecutive matches. In his debut appearance, Messi demonstrated his impact by netting a late free kick, securing a 3-1 win against Cruz Azul. In his most recent game, he played a crucial role in Inter Miami’s 4-1 triumph over Philadelphia Union, propelling them to the League Cup finals, a feat that had never been achieved in the club’s history. Notably, goals from Jordi Alba, Martinez, and David Ruiz were also instrumental in securing the final ticket for Inter Miami.

So far, Lionel Messi has been posing as a threat to the position of the highest goalscorer of the club. Currently, Gonzalo Higuain is the club’s highest goalscorer with 29 goals to his name. Messi already has 9 goals in 6 games, and needs just 20 more goals to break this record. How quickly do you think he can achieve this feat?

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

PrimeVine (

)