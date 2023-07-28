Checkout How Many Goals Messi Needs To Equal Ronaldo’s All Time Goal Scoring Record

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are 2 of the greatest football players to ever step foot on a pitch. The legacy these 2 men have created together and individually will be unmatched for many years to come.

Both of them have left Europe to clubs where they might consider for retirement purposes. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, while Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami in USA this month.

Lionel Messi scored a goal in his debut game for Inter Miami, and 2 in his League Cup game for the club. We should all note that this league cup game is a competitive game in itself, and is not a friendly. This will aid us in calculating Messi’s total career goals and the gap separating him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi has played 1030 official games through out his career, scoring 810 goals and registering 358 assists.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has played 1168 official games throughout his career scoring 838 goals and registering 236 assists.

So in context, Messi needs to score 28 more goals to match Ronaldo’s official goalscoring record, that is if Ronaldo doesn’t score anymore.

Do you think Lionel Messi can do it befode he retires?

