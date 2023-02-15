Checkout Football Players Whose Jersey Numbers Were Retired After They Left Their Club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many clubs have done many things in respect to players, like raising statues or giving them a post at the club after retirement, but how often do you see a club retire a players jersey number after his retirement from football.

In this article, we will see 5 players whose jersey numbers were retired after they retired from football.

Roberto Baggio (number 10):

Considered as one of the best Italian players of all time, he was Christened ‘The Divine Ponytail ‘ due to his famous hairstyle. He played for some clubs such as Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan, Fiorentina but it was Brescia that gave him the ultimate respect by retiring his number 10 jersey. At Brescia, he scored 46 goals in 101 games, to cement his status as one of the greatest attackers.

Ferenc Puskas (number 10):

Known as the best Hungarian football player of all time, his number 10.jersey was retired after he left Budapest Honved. He played for them from 1943 to 1956 scoring over 300 goals in 341 appearances. He was the league’s top scorer for 4 seasons and Europe’s top scorer once.

Franco Baresi (number 6):

AC Milan have a list of great players, of which Franco Baresi is part. The legendary defender played for AC Milan throughout his career, playing over 700 games and winning so many trophies. He was voted as AC Milan’s best player of the 19th century and his number 6 jersey was retired in honour of him.

Paolo Maldini (number 3):

Known as one of the best defenders of all time, Paolo Maldini also played for AC Milan throughout his career. Playing for AC Milan for 25 years, he won 5 Champions League trophies and a host of other trophies. His number 3 jersey was retired but he was given the right to reinstate it provided any of his sons plays for AC Milan.

Francesco Totti (number 10):

Regarded as AS Roma’s best player of all time, Francesco Totti achieved immense success during his time at AS Roma, scoring 307 goals in 786 appearances for them. When he retired, the club also decided to retire the number 10 jersey in honour of him.

