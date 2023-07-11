Checkout Football Players Who Grew Up In Wealthy Homes

Many football players grew up from poor homes, and had to struggle really hard before they made it in the world of sports. However, there are few players who grew up in wealthy homes, and didn’t really have to struggle so much for the bag. Here is a list of football players who grew up in wealthy homes, and played football majorly for passion.

1. Kaka:

We’ve heard this usual story of Brazilian football players growing up in poor homes and struggling hard before they could make it in football. However, Kaka is an exception as he grew up in a rich home, and also had 2 brothers who were also football players.

2. Sergio Busquets:

The former Barcelona midfielders hails from a family of entrepreneurs in Spain. Judging from the former sentence, you can denote that he grew up in a wealthy family.

3. Mario Gotze:

The 2014 world cup winning goal scorer, Mario Gotze didn’t grow up struggling to survive. He got to the youth level of Borussia Dortmund at the age of 8, and made his debut some years later. Some people claim that his career was helped by his father’s wealth.

4. Robin Van Persie:

The former Arsenal player is one of the footballers who grew up in a wealthy home. He had always wanted to be a football player from childhood, and his parents helped him live his dream life.

5. Gerard Pique:

The former Barcelona player is another footballer who didn’t struggle while growing up. Asides attending one of the best schools in Spain as a kid, he also played for one of the best clubs in Spain as a footballer. He is considered to be one of the best defenders in Barcelona’s history.

6. Andrea Pirlo:

The former Juventus midfielder had quite a luxurious life while growing up. He had also admitted numerous times that he doesn’t play for money, but for passion as football is his favorite sport.

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

Simplegist (

)