The purpose of preseason for football players is to prepare them physically and tactically for the upcoming season.

During the preseason, Darwin Nunez and Nicolas Jackson have been shining brightly for their clubs. Representing Liverpool, Darwin Nunez from Uruguay has scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist. His impressive performance shows his ability to find the back of the net and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

On the other hand, Nicolas Jackson has also been outstanding during the preseason. He scored 2 goals and contributed 3 assists, demonstrating his abilities in both scoring and setting up goals.

Both players have caught the attention of football fans with their excellent contributions to their respective teams. Their performances during the preseason hint at their potential to make an impact in the upcoming season. Fans of Liverpool and Chelsea will be looking forward to seeing these talented players in action as the season kicks off.

