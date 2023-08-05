Checkout Chelsea’s New Signings This Summer Transfer Window And Their Previous Clubs.

Chelsea will start their Premier League campaign as they will Liverpool at Stamford on Sunday 13th August 2023.

The Blues played 5 pre-season games winning 3 and drawing two under the new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager is saddle with the responsibility to build a new Chelsea team, as the Blues heiraachy have allowed more than 13 senior team players leave the club this summer transfer.

The likes of N’golo Kante , Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy Mason Mount have all left the Stamford Bridge this transfer window.

The Argentine manager guided the Blues to their first trophy under his managerial reign within the space of one month.

Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly, could be please with the performances of the team in their pre-season, and could be hoping they replicate this form in the Premier League and other competition.

The Blues have successfully signed the following players this summer transfer window;

1. Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig.

2. Nicolas Jackson – Villarreal.

3. Robert Sanchez – Brighton.

4. Axel Disasi – Monaco.

5. Kendry Paez Independient del Valle.

6. Lesley Ugochukwu – Rennes.

7. Angelo Gabriel – Santos.

8. Alex Matos – Norwich.

9. David Moriera – Benfica.

10. Ishe Samuel-Smith – Everton.

They Blues could sign more player before the summer transfer window is shut down at the concluding part of the month.

Chelsea are to face Liverpool, Bournemouth, West Ham, Luton, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest in the month of August and September respectively.

Chelsea could be among the title contending side this upcoming season.

