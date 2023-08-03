Checkout Benzema’s stats for his new club Al ittihad

Karim Benzema has taken the football world by storm with his early performances at Al Ittihad. With 3 games played and 3 goals scored, the French forward has proven to be on fire for his new team.

Benzema’s decision to move to Al Ittihad surprised many, as he had been a prominent figure at Real Madrid for years. Fans were left in disbelief when the news broke, speculating about his motives for the unexpected transfer.

However, it didn’t take long for the doubters to be silenced. The 33-year-old striker hit the ground running in Saudi Arabia, showcasing his goal-scoring abilities on the field. His fast adaptation to the new league and the team has been nothing short of remarkable.

The fans of Al Ittihad have welcomed him with open arms, embracing the talent and experience he brings to the squad. With his presence on the pitch, the team’s attacking options has reached new heights and the opposition’s defenses have struggled to contain him.

