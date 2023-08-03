Checkout Benzema’s stats for his new club, Al ittihad

Karim Benzema has been on fire since he joined Al ittihad. The French striker has been a real game-changer, scoring the winning goals in three consecutive matches.

In his first official match, he did not only assist the equalizer but also scored the winning goal.

In the second official match, he scored the winner that secured their spot in the Quarterfinals of the Arab Champions Cup.

In the third match, proved his worth by scoring the winning goal. The goal lead his team to the top spot in their group.

In just three games, Karim has already scored three goals. He has undoubtedly become the key player for Al Ittihad, carrying them to the Quarterfinals of the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup with his exceptional performances.

Al Ittihad is fortunate to have him on their side and his fans are eagerly anticipating more magical moments from him in the upcoming matches.

