Checkout Arsenal’s Next Four Premier League Games, As They Continue to Chase EPL Title

The last week was one of the most emotional weeks in the lives of Arsenal supporters, as they saw themselves drop from the top of the table after a 3-1 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday to reclaiming the top spot on Saturday after they won Aston Villa 4-2 while City drew 1-1 to Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal are now in pole position to claim the premier league title by the end of the season, and their performances in the remaining fifteen games of the season would determine whether or not Mikel Arteta would lift the title come the end of the season.

Arsenal have returned to training today, as they look to be better prepared for the next season of games with Leicester, Everton, Bournemouth and Fulham as their next fixtures. On paper, all these games are very much in Arsenal’s favour but over the year they have had a few jittery performances especially in defence, and they would need to sort this out before they can be bold enough to call themselves title challengers.

